AHRC Spirit of Humanity Awards & Dinner Gala:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce its 2018 "Spirit of Humanity" Gala Awardees. This year's awardees are highly admired organizations and individuals diligently working to advance and protect human rights, and to alleviate human suffering. AHRC proud to honor these esteemed organizations and individuals dedicated to upholding human rights and social justice. The AHRC Gala will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00Pm at the Greenfield Manor Banquet Hall in Dearborn.

More announcements are to follow related to the Gala's program this year.

AHRC Spirit of Humanity Award



N. Charles Anderson

Proudly presented to N. Charles Anderson , President/CEO of the Detroit Urban League for his distinguished leadership serving humanity and building bridges of understanding among diverse communities. Mr. Anderson is a true champion for economic empowerment, social justice, education and community health.

Mr. N. Charles Anderson was reappointed President/CEO of the Detroit Urban League in January 1997. He previously served as Detroit Urban League President/CEO from October 1987 to January 1994. Anderson is the sixth and eighth person to serve as CEO of the agency in its 96-year history. He is responsible for the vision; leadership and direction of one of Detroit's premier human and civil rights organizations.

Founded in 1916, the Detroit Urban League is one of 100 plus affiliates of the New York-based National Urban League. The Detroit Urban League has a staff of approximately 40 employees and an annual budget of over $10 million. The Detroit Urban League's mission is to enable African Americans and other people of color to cultivate and exercise their fullest potential on par with all other Americans. From January 1994 to January 1997, N. Charles Anderson was an appointee of former Detroit Mayor Dennis W. Archer, serving as Executive Director of the city's Department of Human Services. From May 1983 to October 1987, Mr. Anderson served on the NAACP national staff as Director of the Midwest Region III, which encompassed seven Midwest states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin. He has also worked in corporate America as a Sales and Marketing Representative and District Sales Manager.

Proudly presented to the Pakistan Women Association of Michigan (PWAM) for their leadership and tireless efforts protecting, defending and advancing Women's Rights. PWAM is serving humanity and building bridges through their social, economic, cultural and charitable programs.

PWAM has served as a platform for all women living in Michigan to pursue common goals and objectives with joint efforts to promote social, educational, religious and charitable services. Since 2009, PWAM has been promoting and strengthening unity among women in Michigan's ethnic communities. They have been an active part of the community and have supported, participated in multiple social civic and educational events.

In 2015 they continued their efforts with the launch of a project to help displaced women in Metro Detroit who were left homeless due to unfortunate circumstances find temporary shelter at Fatima Jinnah Transitional Home. PWAM and volunteers operate the home. Women placed at FJH are transitioned into more permanent housing and gain access to various community resources including job opportunities, entrepreneurship, and education.

