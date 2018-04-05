Ikeja Electric Moves To Protect Customers From Fraudsters

In a bid to further protect her customers from unscrupulous elements, and shore up convenience in electricity bills payment, the Management of Ikeja Electric with its payment partners have modified and standardized receipt issuance for payment transactions made by customers.

The online receipt issued for bills paid via computer systems/ laptops features the word ‘ORIGINAL’ & ‘IE’ logo watermarked at the background with the IE watermark randomly displayed on the receipts.

The mobile receipt issued for payments via the payment App has ‘Ikeja Electric Payment Receipt’ as the caption with dotted underlines half inch from the caption dated with time stamp. An inscription of the dealer/sub dealer’s name coupled with the day of transaction abbreviated as ‘Tue’ ‘Wed’ with GMT time zone with year - GMT+01:00 2018 is also embedded at the foot of the receipt.

Speaking on the introduction of the new receipt features, Felix Ofulue, Head Corporate Communications said the modification and standardization would help reduce fraud in the payment process while easing the frustration often experienced by consumers during payment.

“Unfortunately, some of our customers have become victims of fraudsters who issue fake receipts that is the why the Company has decided to come up with this new measure. Nonetheless, we advise customers to make payments with agents they are familiar with and ALWAYS insist on collecting their receipts, for any type of payment made” he added.

Ofulue further advised the Company’s super-dealers to ensure their sub-dealers/ agents download Ikeja Electric Payment App on Google play store for seamless transactions for all their mobile agents.