General News | 5 April 2018 16:13 CET

Photo News: Saraki in Kogi to Condole with Family of Late Deputy Leader

Source: Olu W. Onemola
This morning, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, was in Lokoja, Kogi State, to commiserate with the wives and family members of the late Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Buba Jibril.

While in Kogi State today, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, met with the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Hon. Simon Achuba to condole with the State over the loss of the late Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Buba Jibril.


