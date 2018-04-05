Delta Government Visits Communities Affected By Natural Disasters

The Delta State government has assured victims of natural disasters of government's determination to help them ameliorate their sufferings and cushion its effects.

The Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Ernest Ogwezzy gave the assurance Wednesday, when he visited Tuomo and Ovwian communities, Burutu and Ovwian local government areas to ascertain the level of disasters.

At Tuomo community, there was a mini earthquake that caused a collapse near the river causing the earth to carve into the river while some houses close to the river got cracked due to the vibration.

The landslide that occurred in the community displaced several persons including children from the affected houses.

Speaking at the site of the avalanche, the community leader, Akpostle Akpola Ekperi, pleaded with the Commissioner to come with relief materials to the victims whom he said “are homeless”, with their business places destroyed.

Responding after he was conducted round the affected places by the Pere of the community, Chief Emokpo Okpokuma, the community leader, Apostle Akpola Ekperi and the Community chairman, Ozidi Seaman, the Commissioner assured them that government would take urgent action in addressing the mudslide.

“Of course, you can be very sure that the governor will show concern with what has happened to your community and I am very sure that in no distant time something will be made available to bring succor to Tuomo Community”.

According to him, “I know that urgent action need to be taken if this community is to be saved from further landslide that I will assure you. Any moment from now, you will get the governor’s response”.

The Commissioner who was accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) also visited Ovwian Community Town Hall and some houses were rainstorm wreaked havocs.

The Vice Chairman of Ovwian Community, Mr. Lawson Oghoifor took the Commissioner and his entourage round the community to see houses whose roofs were destroyed while others were completely pulled off.

Some parts of the Community’s Town Hall was destroyed while the Ovwian Primary School was not left out by the rainstorm.

The Special Duties Commissioner also assured Ovwian people of government's readiness to save them from the plights caused by the rainstorm.

The leader, Tuomo Community disclosed that the landslide occurred in January while chairman, Ovwian community noted that the rainstorm happened on February 10th 2018.