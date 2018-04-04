Keke NAPEP Asso, Borno State ,Re-register Members To Curtail Crimes

Sequel to advises and directives from security agencies and popular outcry from the residents of Maiduguri metropolis on the recent crimes and atrocities being committed by criminals using tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep, the leadership of the Keke NAPEP Association have started re-registration of their members and re-branding of membership Identification number for all the commercial keke NAPEP Tricycles in Borno state.

Visit to one of the Tricycles Union, Keke NAiPEP Participants Association KENAPDA, Gwange area, Maiduguri, the office was visibly a beehive of activities.

Chairman of KENAPDA , Alhaji Terab told journalists that, "we're right now re-registering all the Keke NAPEP members or riders under us, and the identification number is now also being re-branded to 5 CM, which is bigger than the usual 0.5 - 1 CMs,as advised by the security agencies."

"we're complying with this directive in the best interest of the people and also ensure the safety of the people as well as security of our members " , Terab said.

"So far, the exercise is hitch free as you can see the crowd while every branch have been instructed to send their members to the main office for the reregistration before our Task Force in collaboration with the security agents we will again go round the Maiduguri city again to traak down the criminals using keke NAPEP in town or the bad eggs among us including those pretending to be our members", the Chairman added

It will be recalled that recently, the task force of the keke NAPEP association, Borno state had embarked on surveillance in the state capital , Maiduguri that led to the arrest of more than three suspects that are presently in police custody for further interrogation in connection with the kidnapping and bathing of acids on passengers.