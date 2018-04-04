President Buhari's Annual Leave May Begin April 9

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to leave Nigeria for London on Monday, April 9, to begin his annual vacation, a presidency source has revealed.

The source said, in the early hours of Tuesday, that the president plans to make the journey early enough to enable him rest adequately before participating in the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2018.

The meeting would take place at the Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, and Windsor Castle.

It is slated for April 16 – 20, 2018. Nigeria is a member of the Commonwealth, which comprises 53 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy, and peace.

President Buhari had, in 2017, spent about 154 days in London where he underwent medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The president left the country, on May 7, after receiving the last batch of Chibok girls released by terrorist sect, Boko Haram, and returned to the country on August 19, 2017.

For a sizeable part of last year, his health condition generated anxiety and controversies as the presidency kept useful facts about the president under wraps.