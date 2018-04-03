AHRC Honors Author  Rasheda Ali, Celebrates the Timeless Legacy of Muhammad Ali:

This May, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC) will present author Rasheda Ali during with its Spirit of Humanity award and a Special Tribute of honor for her late father, Muhammad Ali, in recognition of his legacy as a world champion and a humanitarian.

AHRC is pleased that Ms Rasheda Ali will be able to join it for the Gala. Ms. Ali will deliver remarks regarding Muhammad Ali's legacy. Ms. Rasheda Ali is an author, speaker and a Parkinson's Disease advocate. Muhammad Ali is a global icon and an inspiration for his dedication, passion, and devotion to humanity and his promotion and advancement of diversity, peace, and inclusion.

"We are pleased and honored to host author and activist Rasheda Ali, to honor her and to honor her late father's legacy" said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Just like her late father, she works tirelessly to benefit all humanity," added Hamad. "AHRC and its guests look forward to hearing from Ms Ali and to honoring her and her father's legacy," concluded Hamad.

AHRC's Dinner Gala will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at Greenfield Manor hall in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ms. Rasheda Ali:

Rasheda Ali is an internationally known Author, Speaker, Spokesperson and PD Advocate. Her book, "I'll Hold Your Hand So You Won't Fall - A Child's Guide to Parkinson's Disease", was inspired by her children and her father, Muhammad Ali, who suffered more than 30 years from Parkinson disease. Her book has been translated in four different languages (Spanish, French, Polish, and English).

Rasheda's book has received praise from many influential as well as credible sources including Dr. Timothy Johnson, Medical Editor for ABC News, Actor and PD Advocate, Michael J. Fox, and USA BookNews.

As an advocate of stem cell research, she travels all over the globe raising awareness and funds for Neuro cognitive disorders in order to help give encouragement and hope for families struggling with these conditions. Her vast travels have included venues all over the United States, Canada, London, Paris, Madrid, Luxembourg, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jerusalem, Israel, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

She has served the role of Keynote Speaker for many notable organizations such as the National Parkinson's Foundation. She served as Commencement Address speaker at Piedmont Community College in Charlottesville, Virginia and served as entertainment television writer, producer and host for "In My Corner", an entertainment talk show shot in Las Vegas.

Rasheda's most recent speaking events and honors include speaking for the Reviving the Islamic Spirit Event in Toronto, Canada and in Putrajaya, Malaysia honoring the Life & Legacy of her father. She has also raised funds for the de Paul School for the Gifted in Louisville, KY. Representing The Muhammad Ali Center, she recently traveled on tour with the WE Day Movement spreading the message of Giving in hopes to create a better world. She has spoken to crowds of nearly 20 thousand in attendance at venues in Canada, Louisville, Minnesota and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Additionally, she and her family were honored by being invited by President Barack Obama to attend the first Eid Celebration at the White House.

Rasheda has appeared on many national and international news and entertainment shows such as TMZ Sports, "Dateline With Katie Couric", "Good Morning America", "The Hollywood Insider with Pat O'Brien", CNN's Special "Daughters Of Legacy", "The Today Show", "Your World With Neil Cavuto", FOX News-"The Strategy Room", "EXTRA", "New York Nightly News With Chuck Scarborough" and "The Reid Report" on MSNBC ", News Nation with Tamron Hall, Geraldo at Large on Fox News and on CNN "Newsroom with Don Lemon".

She has worked with the Michael J Fox Foundation and has served as Advisory Board Member of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, a leading Biotech company for 10 years.

Rasheda is a member of Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and has formed a media company RAW Dreams LLC in Las Vegas in 2007.