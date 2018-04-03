Theater Commander Set Up 4-Man Committee of Inquiry To Investigate BHT Attack On Baale, Shuwari and Baale Kura... As 29 People Died, 75 Civilians Injured

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters, Maiduguri, Major General Rogers Nicholas has set up a 4-man Committee of Inquiry to investigate last week's Sunday boko Haram terrorists attack on soldiers stationed at the cashew plantation near Baale Shuwari and Baale Kura villages at the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis today Tuesday.

The committee which is headed by Brigadier General Henry Tafida Wesley has three days to submit its report for further necessary action by the authority of the theater command and control center of operation lafiya dole.

Inaugurating the committee at the theater command headquarters Maiduguri, Major General Nicholas said ," at about 8 pm on Sunday last week, there was an attack on the Nigerian troops by the boko Haram insurgents in an attempt to penetrate Maiduguri metropolis through the cashew plantation area with 10 suicide bombers.

"But the troops were able to shot 7 of the suicide bombers killing them instantly while the rest of the 3 suicide bombers run away towards Baale Shuwari and Baale Kura villages and the villagers started coming out from their homes to see what was happening instead of hiding themselves or staying inside their houses. The three suicide bombers ended up detonating their IEDs strapped on them in the crowd that gathered watching what was happening.

" The suicide bombers ended up killing 18 innocent civilians in the villages and regrettably, a soldier who was trying to go and pick his phone that he gave out for charging met his death in the course of picking his hand set.

"It is confirmed that 18 people died from the suicide bomb explosions and a soldier while 75 others were injured", Rogers said.

He urged the people to be very watchful and careful, saying," henceforth, whenever there is any thing happening, people should remain indoors instead of rushing to the scene of incident like this."

The theater commander said that," from the analysis of what happened, the theater command set up an Inquiry Committee to unravel what happened and ensure such does not happen again ".

He also appealed to the various communities to help the military with useful information for prompt respond while assuring that, the military will do its best to ensure that peace is restored in the state and north east.

General Nicholas added that people should be able to pass useful information on time, noting that, delay in relating information makes the military's work difficult and puts the military in danger or risk. The issue of crowding or people rushing to scenes of attack should be stopped henceforth to avoid casualties from the civilians.

Responding, the Leader of the 4- Man Committee of Inquiry, Brigadier General Henry Wesley said the committee will strictly follow the terms of reference of the committee with a view to ascertain the reasons or causes as well as determine what exactly happened by way of asking both the soldiers , other security agents there including the CJTF and host communities questions on what really happened, how it happened and other relevant questions that will be useful to the committee's assignment.

He also assured that the committee will submit its final report as at when due while urging the people and soldiers to cooperate with the committee members achieve its assignment in the interest of all and sundry.