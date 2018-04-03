Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Allegedly Extorts Customers

The alleged fraudulent activities of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), has come to limelight as customers groan as they are allegedly being scammed under duress by staff of the company.

Customers who throng the Business Unit of the company located along Anwai Road, Asaba, to recharge their prepaid meters were not only allegedly extorted but subjected to rigorous long hours of waiting.

At the BEDC office, those recharging their meters with N3, 000 and above have network services while those recharging N2, 000 and below lack network service to credit their meters.

The female BEDC officer attending to customers within the BEDC environment directs those who want to recharge N2, 000 and below outside the compound to an outlet besides Oando Petrol station.

The BEDC staff collects a recharge fee of N100 on every recharge as text message fee to inform customers who have paid of availability network.