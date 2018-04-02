Okowa Takes Town Hall Meetings, Inspections, Projects Commissioning To Warri North and South

In continuation of the third phase of the Town Hall meetings, inspection and commissioning of projects by the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the team would visit Warri North and Warri South Local Government Areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 3 and 4, 2018 respectively.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the event, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed that the Governor would on Tuesday commission five projects in Warri North.

The projects are Access Road to Awaritse Industrial Park, Obitugbo (Phase I), Korobe Road, Koko, Lucky Kpenosen Road, Koko, Iwere College Road, Koko, and Alema College, Abigborodo.

Okowa is also bid to visit the Olu of Warri between 2.20pm and 2.50pm and thereafter embark on the commissioning of the rehabilitated NPA Bye Pass Road (from New Port Gate to Old Port Gate), Esiri Road, off Upper Erejuwa, Warri, Ugberikoko-Poloko Market Road and Hon. Chief Frank Omare Crescent, Okumagba Layout.

The Governor would also inspect the dualization of Effurun-Enerhen Road and the construction of Access Road, Ubeji same Tuesday.

While on Wednesday, Okowa would hold Town Hall meetings with persons drawn from different groups in the two local government areas at Federal Government College Hall in Warri South by 10am and Community Hall, Koko, by 1pm.

The meetings are meant to provide the Governor the opportunity to present his score card to the people and allow them to react and ask questions.