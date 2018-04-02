Apapa bridge To be closed by FG for repairs

The Federal Government said it would close the Ijora bridge in Apapa for “permanent repairs” as soon as stakeholders come up with alternative routes for use by commuters.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, said this in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that Julius Berger Plc., the contractor handling the project, was ready to move to site.

The controller said the ministry was working on effective traffic diversion alternatives that would ensure minimal stresses on users then.

He explained that the bridge was still in use because of an earlier emergency repair work done by Julius Berger to stabilise it.

He said Messrs Buildwell Nigeria Ltd., had completed permanent repairs on an extension of the bridge, which was damaged by fire.

He said that when Julius Berger returned to site, it would carry out permanent repairs on the portion of the bridge awarded to it.

“The repair work will be done on the bridge slab on the outbound Apapa carriageway.

“The situation we have found ourselves now is that for Julius Berger to start work, it means we have to divert traffic and we are still looking for the best alternatives.

“We have all sorts of trucks; lorries on this Apapa road, and as a result of that, we are having problems of diversion and that is what we are still looking at.

“We hope that very soon, we will be able to come up with the best solution on how to solve the traffic situation there.

“We are grateful to the Federal Government that has intervened by awarding the contract for the permanent repairs of the bridge to Julius Berger Construction Company.

“We will be coming up with solutions on traffic diversions in the next few days,’’ he said.

Kuti said that meetings were already ongoing with stakeholders and traffic regulatory agencies on how best to tackle the problem and ensure minimal stress for road users.

He explained that some materials needed for the repairs of the bridge could not be sourced locally hence the contractor could not work on the bridge during its earlier closure to traffic, he said.

He said that adequate announcements would be made when the diversion of traffic would be made.

He appealed to road users to comply with directives of law enforcement and traffic agencies then.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on August 5, 2016, inspected the dilapidated bridge, which was damaged by fire.

The effect of the fire exposed some of bridge’s steel layers.

After a meeting with relevant stakeholders on August 7, 2016, Fashola ordered the immediate closure of the bridge.

Julius Berger Plc moved to site the following day to begin emergency repair works.

An impact assessment of the bridge was thereafter carried out by Julius Berger, which advised the federal government to embark on its permanent repairs.

