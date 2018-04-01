Enterprise Plus Summit set to brainstorm on nation building  

With the soaring rate of unemployment, economic deficits, failing businesses and poverty, entrepreneurship has been identified as a veritable tool for nation building and economic recovery.

Being part of the solution to nation building, 'the Godwin Uwubamwen coaching platform and Discover You International, a leadership and management training company is organizing its flagship landmark and nation building event tagged Enterprise Plus Summit.

The summit is a large quick impact event designed to empower over 700 entrepreneurs, emerging and established businesses, including start ups .

According to the event strategist, Dr. Kunle Kakanfo, the Enterprise Hub Abuja, over the past one year has reached more than 300 entrepreneurs with high-impact free enterprise development classes.

Dr Kunle said: “It has also hosted big industry players, policy actors and successful entrepreneurs as facilitators and mentors for the monthly meet-up. The hub ,a social enterprise arm of Dyscover You International has more than 245 members in its online community which engages weekly to solve an array of entrepreneurship problems.

He emphasized that in order to build on the momentum and year-long activities of the hub, the hub is convening the annual Enterprise Plus Summit which is holding on 21st April, 2018 and Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

While providing more insight into the gathering, Dr. Kakanfo said the hub aims to incubate business leaders and entrepreneurs who have core competency in providing real-time solutions to national problems, thereby growing national wealth.

He informed that the convener Godwin Uwubamwen will be joined by several industry stakeholders to brainstorm and fashion out ideas to impact positively on businesses and the economy.

Speakers at the event are: Japhet Omojuwa, a social and digital entrepreneur, Wale Aladejana, the Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Scents, Elenwor Ihua, Executive Director (Operations) NERFUND, Chidinma Olanrewaju, the CEO of Chitchat Mingle Ltd and Murphy Unuakhe, the chairman of Colourzone Ltd.

Others include: Happiness Ani, Founder Abuja MOMS, Seun Uwubanmwen, CEO SAM's Farms, Abuja, Sam Obafemi, President SOBCA, Abuja, Helen Asimegba, CEO Stylemark Mall and Founder SME springboard as well as Wale Ayilara, CEO Lendwey Investment Limited.

Interested participants are required to register via http://bit.ly/EnterprisePlusSummit2018 or obtain more information on participation and Sponsorship from Akinwunmi on 08066868276.