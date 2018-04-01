Updated: Imo 2019: Endorsement Palaver: Mbaitoli ward Apc Chairman Begs Imo Deputy Governor

Last may not have been heard over the much touted endorsement of Governor Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Hon. Uche Nwosu by kinsmen of the Deputy Governor of Imo State with the emerging facts of alleged faked promissory notes.

Hon. Wilson Nwachukwu popularly known as son, Chairman, APC Orodo ward A in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State had confessed how they were promised a plot of land each with N5 million if only they would yield in coming to endorse Uche Nowsu before the media and Governor Okorocha.

The plan was hatched at the country home of Tochukwu Onwusaraka in Ogwa ward 1 who had called the ward Chairmen to a meeting. It was there the Governor’s son-in-law purportedly made a pledge to give each of the ward chairmen N5 million each with a plot of land and cars if only they could publicly endorse him. To make real his promise, he donated a fairly used camry car to Mr. Nwachukwu to seduce others.

According to Nwachukwu, they had fallen for the dangling of carrot little did they know it was all lies. He pleaded with APC stakeholders and party leaders to help him seek deputy governor’s forgiveness. His word: “I don’t how to approach our leader. I don’t know how he would feel over this shameful show. Now my people are after me for deceiving them they would be given what was promised. There is no way we would have left the Deputy Governor. We were just playing the game to enable us recover what we have lost over the years due Governor’s continual starvation of the party.”

Our source revealed that after the shameful outing, Mr. Nwachukwu visited Deputy Governor’s country home but was nearly lynched by the youth but for the timely intervention of the Deputy governor.

It will be recalled that Governor Okorocha with his son-in-law had consistently laid a siege against his Deputy with view to painting a picture that he is unpopular.

According to Government House source, following Deputy Governor’s total rejection of Governor Okorocha’s senate offer, it has been a tale of utter regrets and pains given what was considered a big loss due to his thorough strategic and administrative value.

Since then according to the source, in a bid to get back at him, there has been a carefully planned onslaught to incapacitate him politically. These efforts may not be unconnected with induced endorsements efforts, which failed. Apart from the nocturnal moves to pooching Mbaitoli leaders to spite the number two citizen, there was a celebrated case of confrontation of Governor’s son-in-law loyalists by Mbaitoli youths.

The latest was yesterday’s celebrated case of seeming success of one of the many trials. Like Judas who betrayed Jesus Christ, some of the ward chairmen of Mbaitoli local government were paraded like criminals bearing placards connoting support of their wards to Ugwumba Movement. To the Chairmen of all Chairmen, Mr. Wilson who had initially received a car gift from Hon. Nwosu he has been reduced to a mere outcast by his colleagues who felt deceived by his invitation. He said they alleged he had colluded with others to mess them up.

Meanwhile, according to our source, he claimed that Governor Okorocha has concluded plans to make case for his son-in-law with load of induced endorsements in Abuja, even as APC as a party has advised him against his intention, describing it as not only destructive but constitutionally and morally incorrect going by the spirit of the constitution of the party.

With the stand-off between Governor Okorocha and Owerri zone coupled with the latest rejection of his intention by his kinsmen, it is only correct to say that Imo once again is on the precipice just like when Ohakim was rejected by Imolites. Developments in an already over heated Imo polity will be interesting.