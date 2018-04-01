Imo 2019: Endorsement Palaver: Mbaitoli ward Apc Chairman Begs Imo Deputy Governor

Last may not have been heard over the much touted endorsement of Governor Rochas Okorocha's son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Hon. Uche Nwosu by kinsmen of the Deputy Governor of Imo State with the emerging facts of alleged faked promissory notes.

Hon. Wilson Nwachukwu popularly known as son, Chairman, APC Orodo ward A in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State have confessed how they were promised a plot of land each with N5 million if only they would yield in coming to endorse Uche Nowsu before the media and Governor Okorocha.

The plan was hatched at the country home of Ugochukwu Onwusaraka in Uru Ogwa ward II who had called the ward Chairmen to a meeting. It was there the Governor’s son-in-law purportedly made a pledge to give each of the ward chairmen N5 million each with a plot of land and cars if only they could publicly endorse him. To make real his promise, he donated a used Toyota camry car to Mr. Nwachukwu to endear others.

According to Nwachukwu, they had fallen for the dangling of carrot, little did they know it was all lies. He pleaded with APC stakeholders and party leaders to help him seek deputy governor’s forgiveness. His words: “I don’t how to approach our leader. I don’t know how he would feel over this shameful show. Now my people are after me for deceiving them that they would be given what was promised. There is no way we would have left the Deputy Governor. We were just playing the game to enable us recover what we have lost over the years due to the Governor’s continued starvation of the party.”

Our source revealed that after the shameful outing, Mr. Nwachukwu visited Deputy Governor’s country home but was nearly lynched by the youth but for the timely intervention of the Deputy governor who called for calm as nothing has gone wrong yet.

It will be recalled that Governor Okorocha with his son-in-law had consistently laid siege against his Deputy with view to painting a picture that he is unpopular.

According to Government House source, following Deputy Governor’s total rejection of Governor Okorocha’s senate offer, it has been a tale of utter regrets and pains given what was considered a big loss due to his thorough strategic and administrative value.

Since then according to The Nigerian Voice source, in a bid to get back at him, there has been a carefully planned onslaught to incapacitate him politically. These efforts may not be unconnected with induced endorsements efforts, which failed. Apart from the nocturnal moves to pooching Mbaitoli leaders to spite the number two citizen, there was a celebrated case of confrontation of Governor’s son-in-law loyalists by Mbaitoli youths.

The latest was yesterday’s celebrated case of seeming success of one of the many trials. Like Judas who betrayed Jesus Christ, some of the ward chairmen of Mbaitoli local government were paraded like criminals bearing placards connoting their wards supporting Ugwumba Movement. To the Chairmen of all Chairmen, Mr. Wilson who had initially received a car gift from Hon. Nwosu,