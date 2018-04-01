A British Man, Mr Alan Evans Prays For (The Remaining Dapchi Schoolgirl) Leah Sharibu And Parents

A British Citizen, Mr Alan Evans has expressed his concern over the continued captivity of Leah Sharibu, the only remaining abducted Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram dungeon.

Alan who prayed for Leah wished her God's protection as she goes through challenges of life. To her parents, "Greetings Nathaniel Sharibu and Rebecca Sharibu, people are praying for you and Leah. You know that He who is with us is greater than he who is in the world (1st John 4v4)". "He is with her and have given her strenght (Isaiah 41v1)".

"keep trusting and beleiving Him. He is in control and working everything out (Romans 8v2) As you know, nothing is impossible with God ( luke 1v37)"

The outpouring of concern, cascade of grief and torrent of goodwill messages from around the world crowned with fervent prayers will definitely see Leah and her family through.