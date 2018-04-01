Imo Deputy Gov Felicitates With Imolites On Easter

I, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere on behalf of my family and Staff, heartily felicitate with Ndi Imo as we celebrate Easter, a season we commemorate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

As Christians, the foundation of our faith is rooted in the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, reassuring us that there is life after death.

Following the account of betrayal, sufferings and denial the Lord Jesus Christ had to experience in the hands of those He came to save, it was enough for him to decide otherwise but he painfully yielded to lay down His life for His friends despite their shortcomings.

It on this note that I urge us to ruminate over our lives; to ponder the humility and sacrifices of our Lord Jesus that we may have life and have it in abundance.

In appreciation of Him that died to save us from eternal condemnation, let us love one another for God is love. The greatest of all laws is love. Love conquers all things and with love the future will be bright.

I pray that as Christ-likes, we must be ready to provide a shoulder for others to lean on as offerings of love and sacrifice.

Once again, I say Happy Easter and may the power of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ brings us good tidings – Amen

PRINCE EZE MADUMERE MFR (KSC)

DEPUTY GOVERNOR

IMO STATE