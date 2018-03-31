Troops Kill Four Bht In Ambush ...neutralised 4 Suicide Bombers, 18 Others Injured By Ieds

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on a fighting patrol have killed 4 Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush yesterday in Malumti.

The insurgents who had been routed out of the Sambisa by troops in Operation Deep Punch II were rummaging for food and logistics when they met their Waterloo.

Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in a statement Saturday said the gallant troops recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser, one AK 47 Rifle , 15 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one Magazine. Troops also recovered 47 Jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit from the insurgents.

In another development troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at a checkpoint ahead of Muna Garage in the outskirts of Maiduguri yesterday neutralised four suicide bombers comprising a male and 3 females.

The suicide bombers were attempting to infiltrate the Maiduguri Metropolis through Muna Zawiya area at about 9.30 pm but were spotted by vigilant troops, who fired shots hitting one of them and thereby triggering a simultaneous explosion killing all the four bombers.

Regrettably however, 18 persons were injured in the incident. The wounded have been evacuated for medical attention.

Meanwhile, troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force are presently conducting cordon and search operation in the area for any other suicide bomber lurking around.

Members of the public are please enjoined to be very vigilant while going about their normal businesses and report suspicious persons and activities to security agencies.