Police Confirms 4 Female Suicide Bombers Killed Selves, 13 Others Wounded at Muna Garage Maiduguri

The PPRO, Borno Police Command, DSP Edet Okon in a statement Saturday, has confirmed that 4 female suicide bombers killed selves and wounded 13 other civilians in the morning around the famous Muna Beans Market and Garage area.

"Good morning Gentlemen of the press. At about 21:49 hrs yesterday, 30/3/18, four (4) female suicide bombers infiltrated Muna Zawuya village in Mafa LGA outskirt of Maiduguri.

"They detonated the explosives killing themselves and one other person( female). Thirteen (13) persons were injured and were taken to a hospital where they are responding to treatment.

"The Borno state police command had dispatch men to the scene including men of the CTU, SARS and EOD to sweep the place and make the environment safe.

"Normalcy has returned to the area. Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements has been placed for a hitch free Easter celebration. Patrol and Monitoring continues pls."