When’s The Right Time to Discuss Sex and Contraceptives With Kids? Episode 4 of MTV Shuga Teaches Us A Lesson On This

When is a child old enough to be taught about sex and sexual health? Is it wrong to tell your 10-year-old daughter that she needs protections to keep her from falling pregnant and getting STDs whenever she’s ready to have sex?

On Episode 4 of MTV Shuga Season 6, Faa is seen having a very interesting conversation about sex and contraception with Tare, her much younger sister.

Also, Leila is caught in an uncomfortable position of having to defend her sex life and relationship with Tobi when Weki asks some intense questions.

Click the link below to watch more of this very dramatic and intense episode.