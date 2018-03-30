SEMA Donates Livelihood Support to Bama Returnee IDPs... As StatePoverty Alleviation Ministry Donates Keke NAPEP/Jega

The State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, Borno state has donated livelihood support items in the form of relief materials to the 120, 000 Bama returnee IDPs worth millions of naira.

Similarly, the State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Youths Empowerment has also donated livelihood support in the form of Poverty Alleviation machinery for the Bama returning IDPs.

Inspecting the delivery of the items Thursday evening in Bama town by Governor Kashim Shettima, the SEMA Executive Chairman, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo said the agency was able to make its own contribution to the livelihood support program of the returning Bama IDPs with some supporting items in order for them to start a new life and live a comfortable life after returning home.

She said items contributed include 20,000 pieces of plastic buckets, 20,000 pieces of leather mats, 20,000 pieces of blankets, 5,000 bags of 50 kg rrice, 5,000 jerry cans of vegetable oil and 5,000 bags of 25 kg wheat flour.

While the State Commissioner of Poverty Alleviation and Youths Empowerment, Hajiya Inna Galadima said on their part, her ministry was able to donate to the returnee IDPs 50,000 units of Keke NAPEP and 50,000 units of Jega Truck as poverty alleviation machinery to make the Youths and women self reliant or employed without being idle or depending on anybody to earn a living.

The governor expressed satisfaction and appreciation over the gesture while commending the organizations for their support, assuring that, his government will not relent on its efforts to ensure the safety, comfort and livelihood of the returning IDPs back to their homes in Bama.

He directed agencies concerned to ensure that the right people benefit from the items, warning that anybody found diverting the items will be made to face the wrath of the law.