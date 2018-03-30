TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 30 March 2018

Deputy Majority Leader Of Nigeria House of Representatives, Buba Jibril is dies at 58

By The Nigerian Voice

The member, representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Umar Baba Jibril is dead.

Jibril, 58 years who was a three time member of the house, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja, one of his political associates, Mr Amuda Dan Sulaiman confirmed his death.

He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house. He was also a former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly.


it pays to serve the lord God
By: nkem nwakudu

