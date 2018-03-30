Federal Government releases names of alleged treasury looters

ABUJA: The Federal Government has released a list of some of those who have allegedly looted the nation’s treasury.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, released the list during a press conference in Lagos on Friday.

Mohammed said the individuals include officials in the past government.

The names in the list revealed by the Federal Government include PDP chieftains who are currently being tried for corruption and financial crimes.

“The PDP has challenged us to name the looters under their watch. They said they did not loot the treasury. Well, I am sure they know that the treasury was looted dry under their watch. Yet they decided to grandstand. This shows the hollowness of their apology,” Mohammed said as he released the names.

Find the list below and the allegations against them by the Federal Government…

PDP Chairman Uche Secondus

Allegation: On the 19th of Feb 2015, he took N200 million only from the office of the NSA.

Former PDP Financial Secretary

Allegation: On the 24th of Oct 2014, he took N600 million only from the office of former NSA.

Former National Publicity Secretary Olisah Metuh

On trial for allegedly collecting N1.4bn from the office of former NSA.

Dr Raymond Dokpesi, Chairman of DAAR Communications

On trial for allegedly taking N2.1 billion from the office of the former NSA.

Former SSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dudafa Waripamo-Owei

On trial, over N830 million allegedly kept in accounts of four different companies.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Cousin Robert Azibaola

On Thursday, a Federal High Court ruled that he has a case to answer for allegedly collecting $40 million from the office of former NSA.

The decision by the APC-led government to reveal the names of the alleged looters and the funds allegedly stolen is in response to the opposition party, PDP’s, challenge to the government to name those alleged to have looted the country and destroyed the economy.

Mohammed said this list is just a tip of the iceberg, and the APC did not make these cases up as some of them currently have cases in court.

“They are in court and the records are available. Some of the people on this list are seeking to plea bargain, and that is a fact.

“We insist that Nigeria was looted blind under the watch of the PDP and that the starting point in tendering an apology is for them to return the loot,” he said.

Mohammed said further that the APC will not stop talking about the alleged looting by the PDP.

“We will not stop talking about the massive looting by the PDP. They brought Nigeria to this sorry pass. We are now looking around for loans to build infrastructure, and they ask us not to talk about it. We will talk about it,” he said. (Channels TV)