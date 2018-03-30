Afam Fast Power To Add 240mw To National Grid

Afam III Fast Power, the fast, trailer mounted mobile gas turbine or modular power generation solutions initiated under the Federal Government’s Fast Power Programme, in line with the Buhari led Administration’s incremental power plan, is expected to add 240MW of electricity to the national grid when fully operational. The project tagged “Power on the Wheel”, a fuel flexible plant will provide electricity to 1.5million Nigerian homes.

During the presentation of the plant to journalists and Staff of the Ministry on Tuesday it was disclosed that the project was a direct response to the Nigerian Emergency Fast Power Initiative and we are committed to supporting the government’s strategy”. “In such remarkable time, our team in collaboration with the Ministry of Power have taken a previously unutilized site and are turning it into a viable, modern power plant that will be able to provide enough electricity for up to 1.5 million Nigerian homes upon completion. He further pledged the Company’s continued support to government’s commitment in implementing strategic actions to deliver its objectives in line with the Power Sector Recovery Plan. Explaining further, he said GE’s TM2500 Fast Power Solution delivers reliable and efficient power with speed. It can operate on gas and or distillate liquid fuel and emits approximately 50% lower emissions compared to diesel generators when operating on national gas.

On his part, Managing Director, Gas Power Systems (Nigeria), General Electric (GE) Mohammed Mijindadi while conducting journalists round the site said the project which is 90% completed will be of great benefit to the Country, adding that “the TM2500 generator set, which is trailer mounted can also be installed faster than traditional power plants, and make it ideally suited to meet Nigeria’s growing energy demand”. He disclosed that GE and the Federal Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in 2016 to achieve the country’s additional power capacity target of 10,000MW.