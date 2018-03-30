Stop singing old song of blame, tell Nigerians what your govt did, Fayose tells Osinbajo

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has carpeted the Vice

President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on his continuous complaints about

alleged corruption in the immediate past Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) government, saying; “Nigerians are now more interested in what

the government has done to make life more meaning for them and not

what the previous governments did or failed to do. Today, the most

difficult question any student can be asked to answer in an

examination is to list just five landmark achievements of the

government in which Prof Osinbajo is the Vice President.”

The governor, who said Corruption has become more endemic in the

present All Progressives Congress (APC) government added that; “If the

Vice President can look around himself with honest eyes, he will see

majority of those who called the shots during the previous PDP

governments that he claimed mismanaged the country's resources holding

sensitive positions in the present government. Today, even prosecution

witnesses are suddenly disappearing in corruption cases involving

those who have decamped to the APC and properties once seized are

being returned to them. Obviously, PDP has purged itself of corrupt

elements in its fold and offloaded them to the APC.”

In a statement issued on Friday, by the Special Assistant to the

governor on Public Communications and New Media, he said he was

beginning to have a second thought on the Vice President's claim to be

a pastor, asking; “Is he truly a pastor? A pastor does not go about

playing to the gallery and defending falsehood. Isn't it a disgrace

for a pastor of the Redeemed Church in particular to be an agent of

falsehood?”

Governor Fayose said instead of going about exposing his hypocrisy,

Prof Osinbajo should be telling Nigerians what happened to the report

of those probe panels that he headed. How many

of those members of the APC indicted by his Probe Panel have been

charged to court? What happened to those involved in the fraudulent

reinstatement of wanted ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on

Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina?

The governor said; “To me, it is time for Prof Osinbajo to say

something new and stop playing to the gallery because he is expected

to know better. Even if the President does not know, he should know

that Nigerians are tired of this directionless government that keeps

blaming its predecessors for its inability to prepare even budget.

“Even though I have great respect for the Vice President, but of

recent; I am constrained to begin to have a rethink. As a Professor

and Pastor, methinks he should be a light in this government of

darkness, and the engine room of the government. But shamefully, he

goes about saying things that are not true.

“Despite being a Professor of Law, the Vice President defended EFCC

Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu that was indicted of corruption by the

Department of State Service, an agency under the President, by saying

that Magu do not need the National Assembly to clear him. He is always

jumping to defend what is indefensible in this government.”

While challenging the Vice President to list the government's

achievements, Governor Fayose said; “It was under three years that PDP

government solved communication problems in Nigeria by providing

Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) that has made it

possible for Nigerians to use internet, social media and even bank in

the comfort of their homes.

“Also, it was under three years that the PDP government of Dr Goodluck

Jonathan established nine federal universities, 127 Almajiri schools,

34 new Colleges of Education, among several others. Exchange rate was

kept at N197 and petrol was sold at N87 per litre while a bag of rice

remained at N7, 000.

“It is almost three years; Prof Osinbajo should tell Nigerians what

their government did and stop blame-game please.

“Most importantly, if the Vice President has evidence of corruption

against anyone that served in the previous governments and the

present, he should be bold enough to present the evidence to the court

at a proper trial, not at public functions because alleged corruption

cases are not tried at social functions.”