Shettima Frowns At Theft of Generating Sets, Reconstruction Materials In Bama... As He Inspects Schools, Hospitals, Houses, Boreholes, Offices,Township Roads

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has frowned at the manner and degree public property meant for reconstruction and rehabilitation works in Bama town of Bama LGA of the state such as generating sets meant for boreholes and building materials meant for Reconstruction works were missing or stolen by labourers and invisible persons yesterday.

The governor also lamented that Bama was the second largest city in the state as a striving business center before the boko Haram insurgency unfortunately brought it down to its knees. He made the statement while shading tears.

Conducting the governor round the reconstructed and rehabilitated structures within Bama Town Thursday, the State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Professor Babagana Unara said works were at 70-80% completion with the major works being completed remaining finishing touches in some of the residential houses as not all the houses were renovated as a result of capital intensiveness of the job.

He added that although the state government has concluded arrangement with the Bama stakeholders and Traditional Rulers including the ward and village heads to support those residential owners that their houses were yet to be renovated with funds to enable them complete the Reconstruction work on their own when they finally retuned to Bama on 2nd April 2018 as the first Bach were expected to be transported to Bama from IDPs camps in Maiduguri down to Bama town .

The commissioner further explained that almost all the physical structures were renovated solely and funded by the state government including logistics, labour and materials worth billions of naira while other supporting development partners made a few contributions in terms of livelihood support for the returning IDPs, hospital equipments and kits, instructional materials, food, poverty Alleviation and relief materials among others by organizations like Dangote Foundation, PCNI, SEMA, Borno State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Youths Empowerment, UNICEF, Nigerian Military, UNHCR, ICRC, UNDP and others.

He said although works were still in progress in some schools and public buildings while others were yet to be reconstructed due to capital intensiveness of the projects, the state and federal government, as well as the development partners have really done a lot and still a lot of funds were needed to completely rehabilitate the destroyed Bama town, noting that 79-80 per cent of the structures were ready for occupation by both the private and public organizations and individuals.

Professor Unara however thanked the governor, President Buhari and supporting partners for their support and assistance in rebuilding Bama town and other towns destroyed by the insurgents while acknowledging the support, cooperation and sacrifices of the Nigeria armed forces in the restoration of peace in the state.

He pointed out that without the liberation of the areas from the boko Haram insurgents, restoration of peace and accessibility of the roads by the Nigerian military, today , none of the projects could have been achieved while thanking the media and staff of his ministry for their efforts and hard work.

Governor Shettima has earlier directed immediate fixing of fittings in all the primary and secondary schools he inspected and ordered the State Ministry of Education to provide furnitures to all the classrooms, offices and instructional materials for the pupils and students within one week.

He also directed for completion of blocks of classrooms yet to be ready for use within one week, reactivation of 4 boreholes located in 4 wards of Bama township within one week and return of missing generating sets meant for the 4 boreholes.

Shettima further lamented on the manner public property meant for the Reconstruction and rehabilitation works for the people were tampered with by unknown persons or labourers assigned to work despite full and regular payment of their workmanship in connivance with some civil authorities charged with the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of the people and government in Bama town.

The governor also directed that dredges should be constructed round the Bama town immediately within two days by the State Ministry of Works and Transport using the newly acquired 4 Escavetors by the state government, ordering for their movement from Maiduguri to Bama town immediately for the purpose of security.