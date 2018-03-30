Police Urges Borno Govt To Merge Schools For Effective Security

The Borno State Police Command has called on Borno State Government to merge all secondary schools and colleges outside the state capital to ease and ensure maximum protection and security in schools.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Damian Chukwu made the call at the monthly police officers meeting in Maiduguri while revealing that police had deployed 3,000 personnel to protect both teachers and students in public schools across the state with at least 4 policemen in each school.

He added that the Borno command has adopted proactive security measures to ensure the protection of students both within and outside the schools.

“The policemen were deployed to cluster areas with high concentration of schools “The deployment was done despite the command’s operational challenges.

“The deployment is to ensure that the schools are adequately protected against any threat.

“Effective measures have been put in place, in all nook and crannies of the state, to ensure the protection of students while on their way to schools and way back home,’’ he said.

Chukwu maintained that the deployment was in compliance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commissioner also commended the officers and men of the Command for their gallantry, while noting that the visit of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris to the state recently was aimed at ensuring that security is adequately provided to schools in the state by the police.

Chukwu also warned that the government would not condone a repeat of the GGSTC Dapchi schoolgirls abduction incident while commending the state government for its support to the Borno Police command.

He called on the people to provide useful information on suspicious persons to the security agencies.