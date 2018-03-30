Army buries 11 soldiers killed herdsmen, militia

Eleven soldiers killed on March 20, 2018, along Birnin Gwari – Funtua road while on operation Ayem Akpatuma, which was established to disarm armed militia and suspected killer herdsmen, have been laid to rest amid tears.

The security organisation also released the names of the deceases and the photographs of the colourful burial ceremony in a short message honouring the late soldiers. “Today, Thursday, 29th March 2018, will forever remain indelible in the minds of all patriotic and peace-loving Nigerians, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and the families of 11 solders of the Nigerian Army who lost their lives during Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA along Birnin Gwari – Funtua road on 20th March 2018.

The caskets bearing the remains of the late soldiers. “It was the day that the remains of gallant heroes were laid to rest at the Commonwealth Cemetery Kaduna, amidst tears and befitting military burial. May their souls rest In peace, amen,” the statement said.

Below is a list of the late soldiers: 1. Private Olabode Hammed 2. Private Bamidele Adekunke Emmanuel 3. Private Onuchukwu Christian Chigoziri 4. Private Adamu Muhammed 5. Private Lamara Ahmed 6. Private Mubarak Suleiman 7. Private Bashir Dani 8. Private Usman Abubakar Halo 9. Private Nafiu Iliyasu 10. Private Safiyanu 11. Private Alhassan

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, on Thursday, March 29, urged the insurgents to take advantage of the federal government's amnesty offer which was still open, Sahara Reporters stated.