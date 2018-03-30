Happy & Blessed Easter & Passover Holidays: 

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its warm greetings for all who are celebrating Good Friday ( March 29, 2018) and Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 1, 2018 . Also AHRC extends its greetings for all celebrating the Passover that will begin on Saturday, March 31, 2018 and ends on Friday, the 6th of April.

AHRC wishes all a happy, peaceful, safe and blessed holidays.This precious religious occasion serves as reminder of the blessing of the freedom of religion that should be protected, preserved and advanced as a basic human right to all.

"Faith is a great gift and the free exercise of religion is a fundamental human right," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We are lucky and we are blessed to live in a country where the fundamental human right to free exercise of religion is respected and honored," added Hamad.