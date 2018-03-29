Operation Lafia Dole: Troops Arrest 3 Boko Haram Terrorists

Troops of 23 Brigade, Nigerian Army under Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 28th March 2018, acting on a tip off arrested 3 suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Ngurore. The suspects, Adam Yagga, Musa Kamsulum and Abba Djidoum are all from Darajimal in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement issued Thursday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations said one of the suspects, Abba Djidoum, with series of Gunshot wounds on his thigh, confessed to have operated with the Boko Haram terrorists at fringes of Izza, Wudula and Blakule in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State. The suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation with 23 Brigade Provost Company.

"We commend patriotic members of Civilian vigilante (Civilian JTF) for their resilience and continued cooperation with troops, and urge members of the public to emulate their vigilance and security consciousness by reporting any suspicious persons or objects to the nearest military location.

"We wish to remind repentant Boko Haram fighters that the window of opportunity to embrace the Federal Government Amnesty program is still open for them to surrender and lay down their weapons. It is also gratifying to report that the troops' morale remains high as they dominate the general area with a robust fighting patrol in continuation with the clearance operations."