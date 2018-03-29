Gaidam Assures Release of GGSTC Dapchi Christian Abducted School girl

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has assured his government willingness to partnership with the Federal Government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, the lone Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram captivity.

Gaidam stated this Thursday in Damaturu when the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls visited the state.

The governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Ali, added that the release of the girl was a matter of priority to the state government and people of the state.

Gaidam however optimism that the findings of the committee would help to provide a permanent solution to abduction of students and Nigerians generally.

He further appealed to the federal government and security agencies to adopt comprehensive measure to strategically clear up land mines and mop up the remnants of boko haram insurgents in the North East of Nigeria.

Gaidam also solicited for effective de-radicalisation policy to curb the menace of violent crimes in the north east.

He appreciated the security agencies for the return of peace in the states affected by book haram insurgency.

The governor also enjoined the stakeholders to support and cooperate with the committee to find lasting solutions to abduction and other problems associated with the boko haram insurgency.

In his remark, the Chairman of the committee, Mr Buba Yakubu, said the committee was on a fact finding mission to determine the immediate and remote causes of the abduction of the students.

“The committee does not intend to witch hunt anybody but to identify the problems, find solutions and forestall future occurrence,” Buba said.