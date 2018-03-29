86 assorted firearms, 88 unexpended cartridges recovered by police in Osun

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye today presented 86 assorted firearms and 88 unexpended cartridges recovered by the Osun State Police Command from criminals in the state to the newsmen.

The CP told The Nigerian Voice that the firearms recovery was done in line with the directive of the Inspector General (IG) of Police who directed Nigerians to submit illegal weapons to the police.

He said though few of the firearms were submitted willingly to the police, most of them were recovered from the criminals.

He said the weapons recovered included Dane guns, pistols (locally fabricated and automatic), automatic riffles (AK47, LARS, Pump-action) and other locally fabricated shotguns.

Adeoye recalled that the IG gave a deadline for Nigerians, private security and vigilantes to summit the firearms in their possession to the nearest police station and those who failed to comply would be tagged as criminals.

He said firearms were in three categories, namely muscle loading, personal and prohibited. He urged people who are still in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them.

Adeoye explained that personal firearms were guns authorised by the IG of Police and granted to an individual while prohibited ones were those authorised and granted by the President/the Commander of Chief of the Armed Forces.

He said guns like automatic riffles, pump action guns were prohibited firearms and people should report persons seen in possession of such guns to the police.

Adeoye said guns in the category of muscle loading were Dane guns which were usually authorised and granted by the local government and also allowed by the police for hunting.

“We appeal to the members of the public to pass necessary information to the police in case they come in contact with people in possession of prohibited firearms.”

He thanked the people of the state for their support and commended the few people who submitted their firearms to the police.

Adeoye assured the residents of the state of adequate security during and after Easter celebration.

The CP assured the people of the that adequate security has benn put in place period for the Easter celebration.