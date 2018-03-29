Former Delta SSG Breaks Silence, Sends Warning Signals To Politicians

The immediate past Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozorie Macaulay has posited that only politicians with ill motives and records would be afraid of the people’s drive to vote it right in the 2019 general elections.

Macaulay who responded to rumours that the Isoko Political Exodus (IPE) was floated to fight against the interest of some political stakeholders in Isoko, stated that the IPE’s is built with a vision to reform politics, check impunity and ensure fair play and responsive government.

He urged Isoko and member of the group to stand firm in what they believe even as he stated that Isoko would support and vote who has its interest at heart, “We will support any quality candidate against oparty lines”.

The former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), leader who is also is a Grand Patron of the IPE made the statements when he paid a condolence visit to the Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Lawrence Ofremu, over the death of his mother in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area.

Macaulay who was accompanied by Arch. Amby Okuhor, Chief Sunny Utoro, Chief Emmanuel Edevor, Hon Moses Idiowa, Chief Joshua Oghole, Mr Felix Ofo, said the Exodus has come to stay and cannot be destroyed.

“It has come to stay. Exodus is not a Party thing. Let no one be afraid because of his membership of the exodus. The exodus will fight and revolt against tyrannical leadership, nepotism, oppression, inconsiderate governance and divide and rule leadership”.

According to him, the fact that the group mobilized to ensure that eligible voters register for their Permanent Voters Card reaffirms its stand for due process adding that it should be encouraged, sustained and applauded.

It would be recalled that the group which has over 10, 000 members was inaugurated in Oleh, with Hon. Mathias. Eto, as chairman of the event, Engr. Goodluck Idele, Hon. Dickson Fineboy Ebegbare, IPE National Co-coordinator, Hon. Okiemute Esien, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, Alex Omu, and many others in attendance.