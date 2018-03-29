270 Secondary School Students Get Scholarships From Ooni Of Ife 

270 students shortlisted from 37 secondary schools selected across the six states of the South West have become beneficiaries of a South West Educational Scholarship scheme by The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Coordinator of the Ooni's Save Education Project Adeyanju Olaoluwa when some of the beneficiaries and their parents paid a "thank you" visit to Ooni Ogunwusi on Wednesday, at his Ile Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife.

Olaoluwa said that the project was entirely sponsored by Ooni, as part of his landmark achievements in the last two years on the throne of his forefathers, adding that the monarch had been paying the school fees of these less privileged.

According to him, the Ooni of Ife asked him to shortlist students that were financially constraint and they were able to shortlist students from 37 schools.

The Coordinator added that 68 students had their WAEC fees paid in 23 of the schools already visited, while 14 others would be visited soon, saying Ooni should be commended for his fatherly role in the lives of these children.

He said that so many times, the royal father had compelled some politicians to come to the aids of these students with no positive result till date.

The coordinator urged NGOs, philanthropists, politicians and meaningful Nigerians to emulate Ooni in assisting the less privileged in the society.

Responding, the Ooni returned all the glory unto Almighty God, who he said gave him the opportunity to care for the needy.

The Supreme Head of Yoruba Race worldwide called on the students to be orderly, humble and respectful, adding that they should ensure that they face their studies squarely for brighter future.

The monarch recalled that he learnt shoe making when things were tough and boasted of making his shoes by himself.

He urged them never to lose hope and advised them to be ambitious, disciplined, prayerful and focus for them to get to their promised land.

Mr Yemi Opawoye-Adeagbo, the Vice-Principal, Ilobu High School, Ilobu, Osun, acknowledged the traditional ruler for assisting all and sundry including the less privileged students.

Mrs. Paulina Nwachukwu, of Saint Paulina Missionary School, Lagos, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, applauded Ooni for his good gesture towards the less privileged.