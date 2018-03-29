OAU Senate endorses management action on students occupying hostels illegally

The Senate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife has endorsed the action taken by the management of the university on the matter of some students who occupied certain rooms in the halls of residence when they were supposed to go home for long vacation.

The management of the university had ordered the students to vacate the hostels during the long break to pave way for renovation of the hostels before the university will resume for another session but some students refused to leave the campus and remained in the hostels.

Efforts by the hostels officials to eject them did not succeed and the management of the university involved the police when some of the students turned violent and attacked the hostels officials. About five students were arrested by the police and charged to court over the natter.

At its Wednesday sitting (28th March, 2018) the Senate of the university said the action of the OAU management was in order and appropriate.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, told The Nigerian Voice that Senate frowned at the rate of moral decadence among the students and urged the university management to use all lawful means to enforce obedience to the school rules and regulations.

He added that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede was given the mandate to maintain discipline so that the students would be found worthy in learning and character and be qualified to obtain degrees, certificates and diplomas of the university.

His words "Accordingly, the Senate has given the University Management the mandate to ask students, who are still resident in the halls, to vacate their apartments/rooms, latest by Friday, 30th March, 2018."

The OAU PRO added:

"Any student, who is still illegally occupying any room within the University halls of residence, would be viewed to have violated his/her matriculation oath, and such a student will be sanctioned appropriately."