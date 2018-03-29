Ebonyi Guber 2019: Ambitions, Legality And Morality

The scenario I painted in my piece, Ebonyi Guber 2019: A prophecy of what Ebonyi people will do in fact, is gradually unfolding. Apart from Governor David Nweze Umahi who is contesting for a second term, a former council chairman and self-acclaimed prophet/General Overseer of Eternal Light Restoration Ministry which is one of the recent offshoots of the proliferations in the Christendom, Hon. Pastor Adol Awam, has formally declared his ambition to contest the governorship position of Ebonyi State in 2019. Engr. Paul Okorie, a queer former Commissioner for works and, later Environment, in Ebonyi State and Arc. Edward Nkwegu, the Labour Party Guber candidate in 2015 and controversial government contractor have equally declared, on social media, their intentions to contest the 2019 Ebonyi Guber election. From all indications, in space of time, Engr. Okorie, Arc. Edward Nkwegu and some other persons will openly or officially declare their ambitions to govern Ebonyi State. While Adol Awam and Edward Nkwegu are both from Izhii in Ebonyi North senatorial district, Paul Okorie is from the same Ohaozara council area in Ebonyi South senatorial district as the incumbent Governor of Ebonyi state - Chief David Umahi. It remains to be seen if for the first time in the democratic journey of Ebonyi state, Ebonyi Central, will not be contesting Ebonyi gubernatorial election even if nominally or on social media.

A peep into the memory lane reveals that since the first democratic experience in 1999, candidates from all the senatorial districts in Ebonyi state have contested every gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State. In 1999, Dr. Sam Egwu who became the pioneer executive governor of Ebonyi State contested the position with Chief Martin Elechi from Ebonyi central, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu from Ebonyi South and many others from Ebonyi central district. The trend continued till 2015 when the incumbent Governor Umahi contested with both Senator Anthony Agbo and Arch. Edward Nkwegu, all of Ebonyi North, and a host of others from other senatorial districts of Ebonyi State. I have put these historical records here to show that legally, there is nothing wrong about anyone from any part of Ebonyi State having the ambition to become the governor of Ebonyi State at any transition period like the one approaching in 2019! Contestants easily recline on the statutory provisions enacted in both our Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

However, there is more to ambition than legality. McAnthony warns in Act 3 scene 2 of William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar that "ambition should be made of sterner stuff". This is particularly true about Ebonyi Guber ambition. Beyond meeting legal requirements, the ambition to govern Ebonyi State requires other vital ingredients to become viable and fly: It must be moral, just or equitable! This is true in spite of the submission of Okonkwo and Naish in their examination of the relationship between law and morality that " ... the spheres of crime [i.e. law] and morals do no more than intersect" (Bracket is mine). A careful study of the philosophy of law reveals that morality is a set of higher order universal principles from which law derives its validity! The history of legal development, the triumph of the doctrines of equity over common law through the 1615 locus classicus of Sir Francis Bacon in the Earl of Oxford's case along which defences to criminal charges have been developed constitutes a derogation to the veracity of the submission of Okonkwo and Naish.

For our purposes, it is instructive to note that since the first democratic experience in Ebonyi State, Ebonyi people have always preferred and endorsed ambitions which go beyond the banal quality of being legal to reach the anchor of morality, justice and equity. This electoral preference of Ebonyi people has been demonstrated to the point where it has become a political culture for Ebonyi electorate. This was why Dr. Sam Egwu won his second term election in spite of the awesome harassment and propaganda of the dreadful Abuja Group; this was why Chief Elechi escaped electoral defeat by the whiskers notwithstanding the determination of some sections of the polity to avenge the unholy complicity of his administration in the avoidable carnages which began in his first tenure and characterized his entire regime. It was for this same reason that Ebonyi people revolted against the frantic attempt of some political demigods to enthrone inequity in Ebonyi State by denying Ebonyi South its right to occupy the governorship seat in Ebonyi State. Ebonyi citizenry are truly a people of honour and integrity!

At this juncture, it is pertinent to ask one important question: Which of the already declared and yet to be declared ambitions to govern Ebonyi State meets the requirements of justice and equity? In answering this question, let us take a dispassionate look at the ambitions of the five persons already mentioned with a view to determining the extent to which they suit the extant political culture of Ebonyi people.

Ebonyi State will be 22 years old by 1st October, 2018. The state has witnessed 19 years of democracy which has produced three civilian Governors: Dr. Sam O. Egwu of Ebonyi North served from 1999 to 2007; Chief Martin Elechi of Ebonyi Central took over in 2007 and served till 2015, while the incumbent Governor David Umahi assumed office on 29th May, 2015 and will be standing election for his second term come 2019. From factual and historical data before us here, none of the Governors of Ebonyi State, not even Chief Elechi, served for only a term. By this token, the ambitions of those who want to contest with Governor David Nweze Umahi are bereft of moral content, and so are untenable to Ebonyi voters! One diamond question I have always asked and will not stop asking is: Will Umahi's own be different? The usual rant of the cliché that "The only thing permanent in life is change" by Umahi's political adversaries does not answer that question. Like I usually tell the "change" people: Change is permanent in life but at all times and in all places, things, persons or systems have always been changed for either one or a combination of two reasons only. And the reasons are: (a)If the thing, person or system is not yielding the desired results; and (b) If the thing, person or system is yielding only the initial desired results but have no room for improvement to match new vistas of development. Fortunately for Ebonyi state and her people, Governor David Nweze Umahi's administration has not only surpassed the initial anticipation of Ebonyi people in 2015 when they voted Umahi into power; Umahi has equally moved Ebonyi state abreast of the digital world through his actions which include but are not limited to: Phasing out asphalt roads which last for three years and replacing the system with concrete roads which last for half a century; plugging up all channels of financial leakages; taking power to nominate prospective beneficiaries of Economic empowerment programmes away from politicians and giving the power to ordinary masses to whom it rightly belongs; imbuing empowerment programmes with potency such that the quantum of its content has capacity to move beneficiaries up on the socioeconomic strata; making peace a priority project to be worked for by all and sundry as against the attitude of the previous administration which saw peace as an accident of history which is nobody's business; establishing a synergy between the government and the governed as against the previous administration where the governor disconnected himself from the governed and ruled by proxy; restoration of security of life and property through logistic supports to security agencies, establishment of Ebonyi Neighborhood Security Watch and the Operation Light up Ebonyi project; developing Ebonyi by building first-world country projects as against the analogue and fourth-world country projects of the immediate past administration; making education available to the poor in Ebonyi State as against the pattern of his predecessor who told Ebonyians that education was not for the poor; making Healthcare delivery to Ebonyi people through life-saving projects like the Virology Centre and the upgrading of our moribund General Hospitals; making equity a core condition in the siting and execution of projects as against the pervious arrangement where voting pattern and raw emotions determined the siting and execution of projects. The list of the Umahi positive difference known as Umahism is inexhaustible!

Dispassionate performance ratings of the governors before Umahi unanimously put the administration of Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu above Elechi's own. Dr. Sam Egwu an unassuming man and a serving senator in the Nigerian Senate has told Ebonyi people both in the open and behind closed doors that Governor Umahi's mid-term achievements far outweighed his own. President Buhari, former President Obasanjo and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Awkbright, are in consensus that Umahi has performed very well; and it is pertinent that these great men did not speak from weak points. Team David Umahi is the winning team. Chief Martin Elechi often told Ebonyi people that "No one changes a wining team". I know that the rule is still extant and will not change before 2019!

Finally, let us analyze the ambitions under review viz-a-viz the issues that shaped the 2007 and the 2015 Guber elections in Ebonyi State: Contestants from Ebonyi South who are still in active politics as I write this piece argued that Ebonyi consisted of Enugu and Abia blocs between which the governorship slot should rotate; and that Enugu bloc having served their two-tenure slot through Dr. Egwu should allow Abia bloc to take its two-tenure slot after which Enugu will take another slot. In effect, they wanted a bilateral power rotation arrangement as against the tripartite power rotation arrangement among the senatorial districts. In 2015, those from Enugu bloc (Abakaliki) who wanted to exclude Ebonyi South (Abia bloc) from occupying the governoship seat of Ebonyi State argued that politics was a game of numbers and that Abakaliki bloc had enough numbers to rotate the governorship between Ebonyi North and Ebonyi Central! Proponents of this game-of-number politics are equally in active politics even as I write this piece. It suffices to say that Hon. General Overseer Adol Awam, Arc. Edward Nkwegu and indeed any person from Ebonyi North or Ebonyi Central with ambition to become the governor of Ebonyi State in 2019 belongs to the Game-of-number school of thought and so wants to enthrone inequity in Ebonyi State. On the other hand, Engr. Paul Okorie and indeed any other person from Ebonyi South who conceives the ambition to become the governor of Ebonyi State belongs to the ominous Enugu-Abia dichotomous power-rotation school of thought. The unenforceable promise to serve one tenure is the stock-in-trade of mischievous political hatchet men who are bent on turning Ebonyi into a state of chaos. The grave implications of these ambitions for Ebonyi State make them odd, substandard and unappealing to Ebonyi electorate. Ebonyi voters to whom power belonged and still belongs have continued to reject these extreme and ungodly political permutations. This is why I insist that save for the resilience of Ebonyi masses, the ambitious elites would have long taken Ebonyi State to the precipice.

In the light of the foregoing, it is trite that it is only the 2019 second-term ambition of David Nweze Umahi that has met the higher order requirements of morality or equity. In fact, beyond being morally enriched, Umahi's 2019 ambition is therapeutic with potential to heal both our political wounds and their scars; solidify our political culture and consolidate Ebonyi state's quantum leap from a rustic settlement to a modern city state. Umahi's ambition is simply the definition of the last lap of the transtion of Ebonyi State and her people into greatness, and it is bound to be phenomenal.

It is well with Ebonyi State!