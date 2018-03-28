Northern Govs To Adopts Local Conflict Resolution Mechanism onHerdsmen and Farmers Clashes

Following the incessant clashes between the herdsmen and farmers mostly in the northern parts of the country that has left hundreds of people dead and millions of property destroyed, the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has finally resolved to adopt a locally arranged conflict resolution mechanism to end the perpetual herdsmen and farmers clashes in northern parts of the country yesterday.

A meeting of the NGF and the national leadership as well as the state chapters of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) as part of efforts to establish a lasting solution to the continuous clashes was held in Sokoto.

The meeting had in attendance, the NGF Chairman who is also the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the host State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and that of Kaduna State Governor, Alhaji Nasir El-Rufai.

Although there was no formal communiqué issued at the end of the meeting but the meeting discussed among others the root causes of the clashes and efforts to control it as well as how to establish permanent solution to the clashes.

Governor Kashim Shettima in his opening remark, said that the 19 northern states were worried by the rising cases of insecurity involving herdsmen and farmers while expressing hope that the intervention would help in finding a lasting solution to the conflicts.

He also added that the state governors were intervening in order to complement efforts of the federal government with a view to adopt a local conflict resolution mechanism to bring back trust and understanding among the various groups in the region.

“We have seen enough crises in the North east with Boko Haram. We cannot afford to allow the conflict linger without solution.

We hope to hear from all sides and finally come up with a workable plan that will restore confidence and entrench lasting peace in our region,” Shettima said.

On its part, the National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammed Kirowa, told the meeting that the approach to the conflict resolution adopted by the state governors in some states of the north was not helpful in finding lasting peace but rather conflicting and confusing.

“Some political leaders, especially governors, should approach issues of peace on neutral perspective, not as bias party.

"Our members have lived in many of these conflict prone communities for centuries without conflict, but wondered why the situation was getting out of hand now,” Mohammed said.

However, no resolution was reached at the Sokoto meeting but another round table discussion was scheduled to take place in Abuja, Jos, Makurdi and Kaduna in the coming weeks and months.