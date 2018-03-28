N2.6 Trillion Has Been Lost To Insurgency In The Northeast – Buratai.

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has said that Nigeria has so far lost over N2.6 trillion to Boko Haram’s activities in the northeast.

Buratai, who was represented by the chief of Civil Affairs, General Nuhu Ambazo, said that the amount was a total cost of physical and durable assets destroyed by the insurgents as the guest speaker at a seminar organised by the Institute for Development Research and Training (IDR&T) of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU).

According to the chief of army staff, the abundant natural and mineral resources in Nigeria ought to foster peaceful coexistence in the country but the country has become a battle field where incessant ethno-religious and political crises are being staged.

He stated that the instrument which was supposed to be used for sustainable development, was conversely being used for reconstruction purposes.