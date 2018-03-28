European Union Agrees To Partner With Nigerian Army To Fight Boko Haram

The European Union (EU) has promised to collaborate with the Nigerian Army to tackle issues of insecurity bedeviling the country.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, made the pledge in Abuja when he led members of his team on a visit to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

Brigadier General, Texas Chukwu, the director Army Public Relations, disclosed the information yesterday.

The EU Ambassador praised the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Buratai for excellent job in ensuring security in the country.

He indicated interest of his organization to partner with the Nigerian Army in the provision of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance assets to combat Boko Haram Terrorists and other criminal gangs.

The Ambassador also sought clarifications on farmers/herders clashes, the Nigerian Army’s role in elections and security in the Niger Delta.

In his response, the COAS, represented by the Chief of Training and Operations (Army), Major General David Ahmadu, expressed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to partner and collaborate with EU in order to totally defeat the Boko Haram insurgency.