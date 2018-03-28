TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 28 March 2018 08:34 CET

Boko Haram: Arewa Consultative Forum Backs Buhari’s Amnesty Offer

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Northern socio-political group, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has backed President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to grant unconditional amnesty to repentant Boko Haram members.

National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Alhaji Muhammad Biu, told journalists yesterday evening that nothing was wrong with the decision.

According to the ACF, such measure was adopted by the previous government to curb the restiveness in the Niger Delta region.

The ACF said, “The offer of unconditional amnesty by the Federal Government to Boko Haram terrorists or any other groups who surrender their arms, denounce their militancy and then pledge their loyalty to the government is a welcome development, considering the insecurity posed by insurgency in the last nine years."


