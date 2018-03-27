Adeosun Summons FAAC Meeting for Wednesday

TUESDAY, 27TH MARCH, 2018: The Honourable Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has reconvened the meeting of the Committee for Wednesday, 28th March, 2018 at 9:00am.

The meeting, which will hold at the Auditorium of the Federal Ministry of Finance, will have in attendance the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris; Commissioners of Finance and Accountant-Generals of the 36 States and representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Department of Petroleum Resources, among others.

The Minister has also called for an emergency meeting next week with the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, and key management over revenue payment into the Federation Account.

It will be recalled that the FAAC meeting was inconclusive on Tuesday, necessitating the intervention of the Honourable Minister.

Signed:

Oluyinka Akintunde

Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to the Hon. Minister of Finance

Federal Ministry of Finance

27th March, 2018