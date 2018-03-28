General Gowon, where is your letter?

In Nigeria, Generals have now become script writers - and a mere vocalist. They have engaged themselves in writing letters to the presidency and scripts for Nigerians to become actors themselves.

Former Military head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo wrote two letters to two different president. One, he clamoured that the president was failing the country and his party and advised him to act before it was too late. And on the latter, he told president Muhammadu Buhari to dismantle from the horse of leadership. Indeed the carriage called Nigeria needs to be driven by a well seasoned wheelman who knows the tenets of driving. Who knows the principles of a governing economy.

Two weeks later, a former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babaginda wrote also, a letter drawing grave concern that this presidency has also failed in delivering its purported change mantra. According to the general: " Nigeria is now being described as a land where blood flows like river, where tears have refused to dry up. On daily basis, we are both mourning and grieving and often times left helpless by the sophistication of crimes".

Last week Saturday - the 24th of March 2018 - while a certain Chukwudi Ogbu was celebrating his birthday, a former chief of army staff, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma drew the attention of Nigerians on National television to the insecurity issue and bloodletting in Taraba state. "Defend yourself against killers in the state since the government can no longer defend its people" he advised. There have been uproar from different groups. The Nigerian Army says it is war inciting. Some says the general has turned a new leaf and have become an eye opener. But the truth must be told no matter whose ox is gored. The army has failed in protecting us. They cannot even protect themselves. The government has failed us. They could not rescue Dapchi girls - the Boko Haram vultures released voluntarily and nothing seems to have been done.

This is a wake up call for Nigeria's youngest military head of state General Yakubu Gowon. Gowon is intelligent, he is bold and known in taken drastic action. He is known to be brave - but not enough to write a letter to the presidency. He has not dare the federal government. He has not engaged Muhammadu Buhari on the killings of innocent citizens. Perhaps he has allowed his private and self interest to becloud his sense of reason.

October 16, 2017, twenty nine people mostly women and children were killed by Fulani herdsmen in Irigwe village of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau state. They sought to seek refuge in a public school after operation safe heaven abandoned and make them vulnerable. General Yakubu Gowon was tongue-tied. He acted as though nothing happened. On March 13, 2018 - twenty five people where killed at Durdu village of Bassa Local Government. Gowon had also been mute. He could not voice out overtly. He his a General. And he should not hold himself not to see that the nation is crumbling.

Seventy three victims were killed and being buried in a mass grave in Benue State. General Yakubu Gowon did not say a word. He still did not write a letter.

General Yakubu Gowon, where is your letter? Are you not most concerned with the well being of this nation? A country you ones ruled as a Head of State. Perhaps you are too shy to write a letter. Perhaps you just don't know how to write one.

Even while General Babaginda was too timid to have written through his media spokesman Prince Kassim Afegbua and not blow his own trumpet like General Olusegun did, perhaps General Gowon should likewise do thesame if he thinks it is not palatable for him to overtly speak for Nigerians and condemn this heinous killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians by the Fulani Herdsmen.