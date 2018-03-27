Chad Soldier, 20 Boko Haram Fighters Killed In Clash.

A Chadian soldier and 20 Boko Haram insurgents were killed in a clash in the restive Lake Chad region near Nigeria border, a Chadian military officer told nesnmen yesterday.

The incident occurred on Friday on an islet named Tchoukou Hadje, the officer said, adding that five soldiers were wounded.

“Twenty Boko Haram members were killed and a large amount of weapons was recovered,” he said.

“The Chadian army lost one member.”

It will be recalled that recently, two Chadian soldiers including a captain were killed in an ambush in the area a month ago in the first attack by the book haram group on Chadian soil since May last year in which nine soldiers died.

It is also on record that Boko Haram Terrorist's, a militant movement are opposed to Western influence and seeking an Islamic state based on Sharia law, has caused the deaths of at least 20,000 people since it took up arms in 2009 in Nigeria.

This made the neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger Rwpublucs join the military efforts in Nigeria to crush the Boko Haram insurgents.