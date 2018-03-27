Shettima Launches Rice Pyramid in Borno,

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has Tuesday launched a Rice Pyramid, first of its kind produced by over 18,000 Anchor Borrowers Participating Farmers or beneficiaries in the state this years' farming season.

He also said that the program was a laudable tool that Borno state government had invested largely on youths and women to provide food for the people and even export rice to the foreign countries.

The governor who stated this Tuesday at the Unveiling ceremony of the rice pyramid organized by Wal Wanne & Sons Limited and financed by the CBN under the coordination and supervision of the PFI and BOA held at Ramat square ground Maiduguri pledged to continue to invest and export rice to the foreign counties while urging the participating partners to be more serious and participate seriously in the program and desist from diverting funds and items or facilities meant for the program.

While thanking the Sponsors, CBN and participating partners, BOA, FMOA, PFI and Wal Wanne & Sins Ltd, he said there will be no amount of mischief or criticism from enemies of his government that will stop his government from supporting farmers in the state to produce rice and feed the people.

He warned mischief Makers to distance themselves from his government activities and stop political mischief by way of condemning rice production in the state, " instead of appreciating the efforts of government in providing and encouraging farmers by way of supporting and assisting the farmers to produce more food to feed the people and even export outside the country, but some people are busy castigating the government and participating partners because of political differences."

Shettima added that political opponents have gone to the extent of using security operatives to harass people that were piling the bags of rice calling the rice and workers names and making anti graft agency to invite the Managing Director of Wal Wanne & Sons Ltd for interrogation.

He said," instead of the people to support and appreciate or encourage the people to farm and produce enough food for the people and country, they are busy making mischiefs."

"However, no amount of mischief will stop my government from producing enough food for the people. We thank the security agencies for their support and sacrifices. And anybody that refuses to appreciate Buhari for bringing peace and security to the state and north east, he or she will not even appreciate God Almighty', Shettima said.

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, FMOA, Dr. Bukar said federal government has so far committed over N53 billion to boost rice farming program in the country.

He commended the Borno farmers for producing such large quantity of rice despite security challenges while adding that the Anchor Borrower program has really boosted hope of the farmers generally and expressed hope that more farmers will soon join the program.

The Permanent Secretary said federal government has began mechanized farming across the country towards stopping importation of rice completely from abroad.

The Managing Director of Wal Wanne & Sons Ltd, Alhaji Abiso Kabir thanked President Buhari for supporting the program and CBN Governor for financing the program as well as Governor Kashim Shettima for his support to the program.

He said the program was successful and created billions of naira, jobs and wealth for the people and governments as well as food production.

The MD appealed to the youths to embrace the program for the purpose of food security, job creation and wealth while assuring that the number of beneficiaries will increase next year from 18,000 to 100,000 or 200,000 with the involvement of the state government as the governor pledged.