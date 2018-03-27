Igp Idris Denies Own Comments After Boko Haram Failed To Release Leah Sharibu

Realising that the only Dapchi GGSTC Christian school girl that is still in Boko Haram captivity was not released contrary to what he earlier said Nigerians may expect, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has withdrawn his statement by claiming he was misquoted.

Idris had on Saturday afternoon said , the school girl that is still in abduction, Miss Leah Sharibu, the Christian girl whom Boko Haram refused to free with her schoolmates earlier this week for refusing to accept Muslim as her religion, may be released before the end of the day.

He made the statement at the headquarters of the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri as he concluded his two-day tour of the three states in the North-east.

“I am supposed to go to Dapchi today, but because I learnt that, that schoolgirl, Leah, may be released today, that was why I have to shelve my trip to the town,”

“It is very understandable that in such circumstance one does not create too much security presence in the area in a manner that it could sabotage the efforts being made there.

“You know, I move with helicopter, and by the time I fly into the area they (Boko Haram) may think I break the understanding they may have there. So I have to postpone the visit to Dapchi,” Idris said.

But the girl has not been released as at the time of this report.