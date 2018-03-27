APC: Buhari dumps Oyegun, declares his tenure extension Illegal

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has declared the tenure extension of John Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, and other members of the National Working Committee as illegal.

Buhari, on Tuesday, March 27, told members of the National Executive Committee of the party in Abuja that the tenure extension contravened the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which requires elected officials to present themselves for re-election after four years.

The party, had at caucus meeting in February, extended the tenure of the NWC by 12 months and endorsed the leadership of Oyegun. The extension had caused controversy in some states such as Lagos which said it was not in support.