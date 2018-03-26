ACCI to partner Indian firm on skills acquisition

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) through its Business Entrepreneurship Skills and Technology (BEST) Center at the 13th CII-Exim Bank Conclave taking place in New Delhi India, has agreed to partner with an Indian Education Organization.

The organization, Symbiosis Centre for International Education (SCIE) is partnering the Chamber in the training of Nigerian youths on computer technology.

At the meeting between Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Provost of the ACCI BEST Centre, and Mr.Shehrevar Davierwala, the Officer, International Initiatives of SCIE, it was agreed that SCIE shall provide technology training for BEST students in Nigeria.

SCEI is a reputable Indian institution currently running the Symbiosis International University, a University known to give scholarships to Nigerian students.

The ACCI BEST Center provides entrepreneurship, skills and technology training for members of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other Nigerians. The Center is known to have recently graduated over 60 Nigerian youths in a technology training program sponsored by the AccelerateLab and Microsoft Project.

In a statement on the partnership agreement with SCIE, the Provost of the ACCI BEST Center said: “Nigeria has had a long historical relationship with India in the Education sector. We recall the 1960s and 70s when the Indians helped us with teachers in our secondary schools.

“India is known to have greatly advanced in the technology sector and we at ACCI are happy to partner with a first Class Indian institution such as SCIE in the field of building the capacity of young Nigerians in technology and other skills”.

The Provost also thanked the Indian High Commission for its positive partnership with the ACCI in promoting Nigerian India economic relations.