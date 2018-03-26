EFCC Ready To Partner Judiciary in Fighting Corruption – Magu

The Acting Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu has said that EFCC was committed to learning and being guided by judicial prefects to carry out its functions aimed at eradicating corruption in the country.

Magu made the statement when he paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi .P Emehelu on Monday March 26,2018 in Enugu.

“We are here to thank you for all your support and also solicit for more knowing that we are not above board and will constantly need directions and guidance in the work we do,” he said.

He stressed that the judiciary was instrumental to the Commission’s achievement, adding that for continued success, the support of the judiciary is still highly needed.

“ We do we claim monopoly of knowledge but we seek for not just your support but that of Nigerians to do the needful so that the country will move on positively".

Responding , Justice Emehelu expressed delight at the visit of the EFCC boss whom she described as a formidable and hardworking man. She assured that the judiciary was poised to support EFCC in its commendable efforts at eradicating corruption from the country.

On the relationship between the Commission and the judiciary she said, “ The work we do and yours are very similar because they are service and public oriented jobs that calls for closer synergy between not just the EFCC and the judiciary but also among other law enforcement agencies. We are ready and willing to support you but on the basis of mutual respect,”

Citing the judiciary as the balance between the legislature and executive, Justice Emehelu said the need for speedy trial of criminal cases cannot be over-emphasized and that the judiciary was committed to effective justice delivery and speedy determination of cases.

Speaking later to the staff of the Enugu Zonal office, the Acting Executive Chairman urged them to see their work at the Commission as a call from God to serve humanity.

He advised the staff to always seek to learn from their superiors because nobody is a repository of knowledge and that they should shun any underhand dealings which will put the Commission in bad light. In his own word; “ You must be committed to your work and not mind the temptations because we will not spare anyone who is corrupt, you cannot be fighting corruption and be corrupt.” He warned.

Magu’s working visit to the South East zone commenced on Saturday March 24,2018 with a meeting with members of the EFCC/CSO/Labour Coalition at the zonal office,Independence Layout,Enugu.

The Ag. Chairman,EFCC, Ibrahim Magu in a handshake with the Chief Judge of Enugu State,Justice Ngozi Emehelu

The Ag, Executive Chairman addressing staff of the Enugu zonal Office

A group photograph of the Ag. Chairman,EFCC Ibrahim Magu, (3rd R) the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu (4th R) and some judges of the State High Cour alongside staff of the Commiss