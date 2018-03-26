I do not know when Lira Ibrahim will be released: IGP Idris

IBRAHIM Idris, the inspector-general of Police has said he had no information on when the last Dapchi school girl would be released. Idris also denied that he gave an indication that the last Dapchi school would soon be released soon as being reported in the social and regular media.

A statement signed by Moshood Jimoh, an assistant commissioner of Police and the Police public relations officer, claimed that the IGP was misunderstood and misquoted on the issue. Hence, Jimoh said: “The misunderstanding may be as a result of the already released Dapchi School girls expected back home in Yobe State today (Saturday, March 24) but could not arrive due to weather condition. The IGP could not also proceed to Dapchi because of same weather condition.

“The Force wishes the members of the public and the media disregard the purported statement as not what the IGP meant.”

The PPRO, therefore, enjoined the media to correct their records and publication.