Gov. Amosun, Lanre Tejuosho, Alaba Lawson To Commission St Ives Clinic Abeokuta

Come Sunday, April 1, 2018, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Executive Governor of Ogun State will join scores of Nigeria’s eminent personalities to grace the commissioning of Dr Tunde Okewale’s newly-built St. Ives Clinic in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The new state-of-the-art clinic, and first of its kind in Ogun state, will be officially opened by Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Other dignitaries expected at the commissioning are Senator Lanre Tejuosho, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, and many more from the political, government and healthcare sectors. The hospital sited on Olatunde Abudu Close, Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta, will no doubt change the face of the health sector in Ogun State.

Its unique services include IVF & Fertility Clinic, Women Clinic and an out-patient Clinic. Since Dr Babatunde Okewale, a seasoned gynecologist, opened its first outlet in Lagos, the hospital has delivered close to two thousand babies in their IVF unit, and the number is still on the rise, due to the specialist's attention is given to patients, a service which will now be extended to Abeokuta and Ogun state in general.

The medical institution, St. Ives Health Care Centre, remains one of the leading and most respected private healthcare organizations in Nigeria, which was established in 1996, and offers dedicated specialist medical services in all health challenges of women, children, and family health. St. Ives’ health care organization, presently operates two (2) specialist hospitals, two (2) IVF & Fertility clinics, one (1) family clinic and a Health maintenance organization (HMO).

The founder, Dr. Babatunde Okewale, a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, UK, and a father of four, was trained and qualified in 1985 as a medical doctor at the premier University College Hospital, UCH, in Ibadan, Oyo State, before he travelled to the United Kingdom, where he practiced for 10 years as an obstetrician and gynecologist at Leeds, Manchester and Oxford, all in the United Kingdom.