Hold All PDP Meetings At Neutral, Secure Venues, Nmadu Tells PDP Leaders

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta North have been advised to ensure that meetings are held at neutral and secured venues.

“PDP Delta North leadership must be encouraged to remain neutral and fair in their dealings with the various political office aspirants within the Delta North Senatorial District, as a one sided leadership has the propensity to trigger disunity in the party”.

This is coming on the heels of a recent meeting of “Anioma Salute Okowa” held at the residence of the incumbent senator representing the District at the National Assembly (NASS), Peter Nwoaboshi, which was misinterpreted for Delta North PDP meeting by a section of party loyalists.

The call was made at the weekend by the chairman, campaign council, Blessed (Hon) Emeka Nmadu, to Prince Ned Nwoko, a Delta North Senatorial District aspirant for the 2019 election during a press briefing in Asaba.

“Just recently, the chairman of Delta North PDP, Hon. Moses Iduh summoned a meeting of all political appointees, elected officers and some PDP elders from Anioma area to discuss the way forward for Anioma people’s leadership and development agenda at the residence of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who is equally seeking re-election to the senate”.

Nmadu accused Iduh of running an influenced leadership, “as a bona fide member of the PDP, we have questioned the roles played by the chairman of Delta North PDP, Hon Moses Iduh, who appears to be overtly biased in the discharge of his duty. Accepted laws of propriety, decency and equity demands that an umpire must be guided by neutrality and dispassionate objectivity in the performance of assigned roles”.

He however noted “we are totally in support of the Anioma leadership and progressive agenda, given the long-standing passion of Prince Ned Nwoko in safeguarding the dignity and destiny of Anioma land”.

According to him, holding meetings in neutral and secured venues will allow for probity, accountability, unity and freedom of expression amongst the party members and leadership, stressing that it would help to build trust and erase question mark on the credibility and reputation of the party leadership.

The campaign council chairman hinted that Prince Nwoko would continue to inspire and mobilize his well-meaning constituents and followers across the state to give their support to the re-election of the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019, “to energize the governor to consolidate on his prosperity vision for the development of Delta State in general and Anioma in particular, as codified in his SMART Agenda”.

He assured that Prince Nwoko would continue to promote peace and progress amongst the members and leadership of Delta North PDP, “Prince Ned Nwoko campaign organization will continue to coordinate its massive support base to achieve victory in the forthcoming PDP Primary election and general election come 2019”.

He revealed that the Anioma apex Cultural Organization, Izu Anioma would hold a mega “SALUTE OKOWA” reception on the 21st April, 2018 to celebrate and honour the first Anioma governor of Delta State.